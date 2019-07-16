GAA
This week's Laois GAA fixtures
TUESDAY
Laois Shopping Centre Junior "B" Football Championship Round 1
Errill 19:30 Errill v Arles Kilcruise
Slieve Bloom 19:30 Slieve Bloom v Rosenallis
Timahoe 19:30 Timahoe v Emo
Mountmellick 19:30 Mountmellick v The Rock
Laois Shopping Centre Junior "C" Football Championship Preliminary Round
Killeen 20:00 Arles Killeen v Kilcotton
Graiguecullen 19:30 Graiguecullen v O’Dempsey’s
Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph’s v St Fintan’s Mountrath
WEDNESDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Final
Colt 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans v The Harps
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Semi Final
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise v CloughBallacolla
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Football League PLAYOFF
Ballyroan 19:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football League Semi Final Replay - TBC
The Heath 19:30 The Heath v Sarsfields Gaels
THURSDAY
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 1
Shanahoe 19:30 Trumera v Clonad
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Round 1
Castletown 19:30 Castletown v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group B Round 10
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
FRIDAY
Leinster U20 Football Championship Final
Bord na Mona OConnor Park 19:30 Laois v Dublin
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Hurling League Round 10
O’Keeffe Park 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Castletown
SATURDAY
Talent Academy U14 Hurling Day
LOETB CoE (1) 11:30 Laois Blue v Clare Blue
LOETB CoE (2) 11:30 Laois White v Clare Yellow
LOETB CoE (3) 11:30 Kerry v An Clár
LOETB CoE (1) 12:15 Laois Blue v An Clár
LOETB CoE (2) 12:15 Laois White v Clare Blue
LOETB CoE (3) 12:15 Kerry v Clare Yellow
LOETB CoE (1) 13:10 Laois Blue v Kerry
LOETB CoE (2) 13:10 Laois White v An Clár
LOETB CoE (3) 13:10 Clare Yellow v Clare Blue
Talent Academy U15 Hurling Day
Tipperary Venue 11:00 Laois v Kildare
Tipperary Venue 11:00 Kildare v Galway Maroon
Tipperary Venue 11:00 Laois v Galway Maroon
Talent Academy U16 Hurling Day
Limerick Venue 11:30 Limerick 'A' v Laois
Limerick Venue 12:45 Limerick 'B' v Laois
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 1
Colt 19:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Rathdowney Errill
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Round 1
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise v The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Hurling League Round 10
Rathdowney 18:30 Rathdowney Errill V Abbeyleix Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group A Round 10
Camross 18:30 Camross V Clough-Ballacolla
TBC 18:30 Raheen Parish Gaels V St Fintan's Mountrath
Rosenallis 18:30 Rosenallis V Na Fianna
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group B Round 10
Portarlington 18:30 Portarlington V Clonaslee St Manmans
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Football League Shield Final (Extra time if necessary) - TBC
Emo (on Toss) 19:00 St Paul’s V Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “C” Football League Final
Stradbally 12:00 Stradbally Parish Gaels V O’Dempsey’s
SUNDAY
All Ireland Intermediate (Championship Group 3 - Round 2)
O'Moore Park 14:00 Laois v Clare
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 1
Durrow 12:30 Ballypickas v Camross
Colt 12:30 Clough Ballacolla v Mountmellick
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Round 1
Rathdowney 12:30 Rathdowney Errill v Park Ratheniska Timahoe
Abbeyleix 12:30 St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix v Kyle
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Final
Portarlington 12:30 Portlaoise v Clonaslee St Manmans
MONDAY
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football League Final
Venue tbc 19:30 St Joseph’s v Sarsfields Gaels / The Heath
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “A” Hurling League Final
Venue tbc 19:00 Portlaoise v The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “B” Hurling League Final
Venue tbc 19:00 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v Ballinakill
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on