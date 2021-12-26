Well known local publican sworn in as new Portarlington Golf Club Captain

Well known local publican and restaurateur Kieran O'Dea will take over as Captain of Portarlington Golf Club for the coming year 2022.
Kieran is no stranger to the Golf Club, as himself and his brother Chef De Cuisine Padraig were Club Franchisees for several years during the 90's before setting up their own business in town.
O'Dea's Bistro has achieved many notable Culinary Awards including Best Pub of the Year, and is well known throughout the midlands for their quality food and drink. They have a great reputation for birthday parties and special occasions. All club members wish Kieran every success in the coming year.
PORTARLINGTON GOLF COMMITTEES FOR 2022
Council of Management 2022
Club President; Pat Culliton
Lady President; Mary Cannon
Vice President; Paul Corr
Club Captain; Kieran O'Dea
Lady Captain; Rita Dowling
Men’s Vice Captain; John Ryan
Club Secretary; Michael Feeley
Club Treasurer; Denis Lyne
Ex Officio; Brian Guinan
Course Manager; Pat Lyne
Junior Convenor; Sinead Scully.
Council Members
Mary Moran, Rita Sheedy, John McCusker,
Colin Finlay, Joe Bolton, John Hanlon.
Trustees
Pat Byron, Pat Kitson, Seamus Walsh, Michael Turley.
Ladies Committee 2022
Lady President: Mary Cannon
Lady Captain: Rita Dowling
Lady H Sec: Frances Daly
Lady H Treasurer Eve Dunne
Lady Vice Captain Sinead Scully
Ex-Officio Jo Lawrence
Committee Members
Margo Whelehan, Mairead Booth Dunne,
Breda Cummins, Marie Bogan
Catherine O Keeffe, Martina Hearty.
Men’s Committee 2022
Club President; Pat Culliton;
Vice President; Paul Corr
Club Captain; Kieran O’Dea
Men’s Vice Captain; John Ryan
Club Secretary; Michael Feeley
Club Treasurer; Denis Lyne
Ex Officio; Brian Guinan
Course Manager; Pat Lyne.
Committee Members
Joe Bolton, John McCusker, Donal Walsh, Alan Norton, Colin Finlay, John Hanlon.
