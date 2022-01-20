Shane Lowry in the Top 10 after solid first round in Abu Dhabi

Shane Lowry is inside the Top 10 and just four shots off the lead after the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Thursday morning.

Lowry teed off early on Thursday morning (Irish time) and quickly showed he was in good form with three birdies and no bogeys on the front nine. Among those early birdies was a long putt on the 4th hole that Shane certainly enjoyed.

Making the turn at three under, Lowry continued his strong form with back to back birdies on 10 and 11. The only blot on his copybook in a round of 67 was a bogey on the 12th.

He more than made up for it on the 15th when he chipped in from off the green to secure an unlikely birdie. He certainly enjoyed that one too, even taking a moment to bow to the crowd before picking up his ball.

He parred out the remaining holes to sign for a five under par 67, leaving himself well in contention and playing well enough to challenge current leader Scott Jamieson.

Lowry will resume his challenge on Friday.