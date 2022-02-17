All your Golf news from around Laois

ROSCREA

Winter League - kindly sponsored by Bernie’s SuperValu, Roscrea

Final pairings for 2021/2022 Winter League are Dan’s Team V Maximum Extraction. The final is scheduled for play Sunday February 20.

Weekend, February 12 & 13 - 15 Hole Stableford

1st Shane Fletcher (5) 34 points (c/b)

2nd Niall O’Connor (7) 34 points

3rd Aidan Shanahan (9) 33 points (c/b)

Next weekend there will be a 15 Hole Stableford competition

Wednesday Golfers - February 9

Overall winner Noel McMahon [35 – 2] 33 points (c/b)

Cat 1 Tom Byrne [35 – 3] 32 points (c/b)

Cat 2 Michael Lorigan 31 points

Cat 3 Paddy Byrne [35 – 2] 33 points

Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society – Friday February 11

1st Chris Conlon [28 – 1] 27 points

2nd Johnny McDonnell [26 – 1] 25 points

Veterans Jim Cummins.

There was a small entry last Friday due to a late start caused by frost. The competition continues each Friday.

Lotto

Wednesday February 9 - Numbers drawn 2, 9, 19 and 22. No Jackpot Winner. One match 3 winner €150.00 - Marian Martin. Online Lucky Dip; Eileen Mullaney, €25.00. Next weeks is Jackpot €3,350. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7.00pm.

Note: New easy read lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.

The Captains’ Drive In

On Sunday, February 27 our Captains Brendan Monaghan and Margaret Collison hold their Captains’ Drive-In, followed by a 4-Person Mixed Scramble. Shot-gun start at 10.30am. Best of luck to both Captains.

Ladies Golf

Winter Festival of Golf

Round 9 continues this week. Holes 1-8 and 12. Play as often as you wish and good luck as we near the final of this competition.

The Ringer

This event is on-going and attracting a large number of entrants. Rules posted in locker room.

Partee Ladies

Big turnout last week in the sunshine for this popular competition. Every Thursday 1.30 - 2.30 and please contact Eileen before 11 to be included in the draw which will be displayed on BRS at 12.

THE HEATH

Winter League and Running 12 Hole S/ford

1st Cathal Grant (24) 31pts

2nd William Connell (19) 30 pts

3rd John Robbins (16) 29 pts

4th John Dillane (22) 29 pts

5th John O'Sullivan (23) 28 pts

6th Jake Brennan (19) 28 pts

Ladies Running Competition No. 12 9 Hole S/ford

1st Rovena Fahey (18) 22pts

2nd Marion Mills (15) 21pts

3rd Angela Phelan (15) 20pts (last 6)

4th Maria Delaney (9) 20pts

Thursday Ladies Criss Cross

1st M. Conlon & A. M. Brody 24pts.

2nd F. Dunne & M. McEvoy 24pts.

3rd A. Phelan & K. Moore 24pts.

4th T. Boyle & A. O'Sullivan 23pts.

5th B. Aldritt & M. Cotter.23pts.

PORTARLINGTON

12 Hole Singles Stableford. Sponsor: Portarlington Golf Club

1st Paraic O’Dea (20.6) 34pts

Winter League

1st Team Castren (Joe Moore) 456

2nd Team Pederson (Joe Hynan) 447

3rd Team Boutier (Fergal Moore) 442

Wednesday Open singles - 12 Hole Stableford. Sponsor: Portarlington Golf Club

CATEGORY 1

1st Eugene Geoghegan (8.3) 29pts

CATEGORY 2

1st Terence O’Neill (16.2) 33pts

CATEGORY 3

1st Darragh Brereton (30.9) 30 pts (b6)

Winter League Week 5, 12 Hole Stableford: Sponsor Colgan Sports & Golf (Aidan Colgan)

1st Chris Carey (18.6) 33pts b6

2nd Michael Carey (16.0) 33pts

CATEGORY 1 (+5 – 10.4)

1st Martin Carrol (8.7) 30 pts b6

CATEGORY 2 (10.5 – 16.4)

1st Andrew Walsh (14.4) 31 pts b6

CATEGORY 3 (16.5 – 22.4)

1st Mark McCarthy (21.8) 30 pts

CATEGORY 4 (22.5 – 54)

1st John Gorman (29.1) 32pts

GOLDEN GIRLS

9 Hole Scramble Stroke 10th February 2022

1st: Anne Quinn, Agnes Holland, Martine Hearty 33 4/5 nett

Spring League Week 3 Results

1st Jo Lawrence 20 Points

2nd Rita Sheedy 19 Points

3rd Gretta Foran 18 Points

Thanks to the sponsors Mairead Booth Dunne and Breda Cummins Next competition is week four of the Spring League Team scores and penalties are on the notice board in the Ladies Locker Room.

RATHDOWNEY

Singles Competition 12-13 February

1st Place Ossie Bennet 34 points

2nd Place Jason Ryan 30 points

3rd Place Thomas Sweeney 30 points

Split the Pot

This weeks lucky split the pot winner is Mags Lawlor, who scooped the €145 jackpot. Thanks to everyone for the continued support.

Wildlife Fund Table Quiz

Thanks to everyone who supported our table quiz on Friday 11th of February. It was a great success and will help contribute to further wildlife projects on the course.