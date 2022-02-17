All your Golf news from around Laois

ROSCREA
Winter League - kindly sponsored by Bernie’s SuperValu, Roscrea
Final pairings for 2021/2022 Winter League are Dan’s Team V Maximum Extraction. The final is scheduled for play Sunday February 20.
Weekend, February 12 & 13 - 15 Hole Stableford
1st Shane Fletcher (5) 34 points (c/b)
2nd Niall O’Connor (7) 34 points
3rd Aidan Shanahan (9) 33 points (c/b)
Next weekend there will be a 15 Hole Stableford competition
Wednesday Golfers - February 9
Overall winner Noel McMahon [35 – 2] 33 points (c/b)
Cat 1 Tom Byrne [35 – 3] 32 points (c/b)
Cat 2 Michael Lorigan 31 points
Cat 3 Paddy Byrne [35 – 2] 33 points
Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society – Friday February 11
1st Chris Conlon [28 – 1] 27 points
2nd Johnny McDonnell [26 – 1] 25 points
Veterans Jim Cummins.
There was a small entry last Friday due to a late start caused by frost. The competition continues each Friday.
Lotto
Wednesday February 9 - Numbers drawn 2, 9, 19 and 22. No Jackpot Winner. One match 3 winner €150.00 - Marian Martin. Online Lucky Dip; Eileen Mullaney, €25.00. Next weeks is Jackpot €3,350. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Note: New easy read lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.
The Captains’ Drive In
On Sunday, February 27 our Captains Brendan Monaghan and Margaret Collison hold their Captains’ Drive-In, followed by a 4-Person Mixed Scramble. Shot-gun start at 10.30am. Best of luck to both Captains.
Ladies Golf
Winter Festival of Golf
Round 9 continues this week. Holes 1-8 and 12. Play as often as you wish and good luck as we near the final of this competition.
The Ringer
This event is on-going and attracting a large number of entrants. Rules posted in locker room.
Partee Ladies
Big turnout last week in the sunshine for this popular competition. Every Thursday 1.30 - 2.30 and please contact Eileen before 11 to be included in the draw which will be displayed on BRS at 12.
THE HEATH
Winter League and Running 12 Hole S/ford
1st Cathal Grant (24) 31pts
2nd William Connell (19) 30 pts
3rd John Robbins (16) 29 pts
4th John Dillane (22) 29 pts
5th John O'Sullivan (23) 28 pts
6th Jake Brennan (19) 28 pts
Ladies Running Competition No. 12 9 Hole S/ford
1st Rovena Fahey (18) 22pts
2nd Marion Mills (15) 21pts
3rd Angela Phelan (15) 20pts (last 6)
4th Maria Delaney (9) 20pts
Thursday Ladies Criss Cross
1st M. Conlon & A. M. Brody 24pts.
2nd F. Dunne & M. McEvoy 24pts.
3rd A. Phelan & K. Moore 24pts.
4th T. Boyle & A. O'Sullivan 23pts.
5th B. Aldritt & M. Cotter.23pts.
PORTARLINGTON
12 Hole Singles Stableford. Sponsor: Portarlington Golf Club
1st Paraic O’Dea (20.6) 34pts
Winter League
1st Team Castren (Joe Moore) 456
2nd Team Pederson (Joe Hynan) 447
3rd Team Boutier (Fergal Moore) 442
Wednesday Open singles - 12 Hole Stableford. Sponsor: Portarlington Golf Club
CATEGORY 1
1st Eugene Geoghegan (8.3) 29pts
CATEGORY 2
1st Terence O’Neill (16.2) 33pts
CATEGORY 3
1st Darragh Brereton (30.9) 30 pts (b6)
Winter League Week 5, 12 Hole Stableford: Sponsor Colgan Sports & Golf (Aidan Colgan)
1st Chris Carey (18.6) 33pts b6
2nd Michael Carey (16.0) 33pts
CATEGORY 1 (+5 – 10.4)
1st Martin Carrol (8.7) 30 pts b6
CATEGORY 2 (10.5 – 16.4)
1st Andrew Walsh (14.4) 31 pts b6
CATEGORY 3 (16.5 – 22.4)
1st Mark McCarthy (21.8) 30 pts
CATEGORY 4 (22.5 – 54)
1st John Gorman (29.1) 32pts
GOLDEN GIRLS
9 Hole Scramble Stroke 10th February 2022
1st: Anne Quinn, Agnes Holland, Martine Hearty 33 4/5 nett
Spring League Week 3 Results
1st Jo Lawrence 20 Points
2nd Rita Sheedy 19 Points
3rd Gretta Foran 18 Points
Thanks to the sponsors Mairead Booth Dunne and Breda Cummins Next competition is week four of the Spring League Team scores and penalties are on the notice board in the Ladies Locker Room.
RATHDOWNEY
Singles Competition 12-13 February
1st Place Ossie Bennet 34 points
2nd Place Jason Ryan 30 points
3rd Place Thomas Sweeney 30 points
Split the Pot
This weeks lucky split the pot winner is Mags Lawlor, who scooped the €145 jackpot. Thanks to everyone for the continued support.
Wildlife Fund Table Quiz
Thanks to everyone who supported our table quiz on Friday 11th of February. It was a great success and will help contribute to further wildlife projects on the course.
