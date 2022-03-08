IN PICTURES: New Captains drive in at Mountrath golf club

It's that time of year again when golf clubs all across Laois see new Captains swing into action for what they hope will be an action packed and exciting 2022 in golf clubs.
Mountrath golf club is one of those and earlier this month, they held their Captains drive in with Declan Delaney and Mary Kavanagh pulling out all the stops on their big day.
Michael Scully was on hand for the Leinster Express to capture the day through the lens.
Click on the next icon to browse through the photos.
