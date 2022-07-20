Henrik Stenson stripped of European Ryder Cup captaincy amid LIV Golf Series link

Henrik Stenson has been removed as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain with immediate effect “in light of decisions made in relation to his personal circumstances”.

The 46-year-old Swede is understood to be on the verge of signing up for the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series and, after discussions with Ryder Cup Europe officials, the decision was made to effectively sack him as captain.

A statement from Ryder Cup Europe. — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) July 20, 2022

“Ryder Cup Europe today confirms that Henrik Stenson’s tenure as captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from September 25 to October 1, 2023, has been brought to an end with immediate effect,” a Ryder Cup Europe statement read.

“In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of captain.

“Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup captain will be made in due course. Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time.”