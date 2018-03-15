Objections to Portarlington soccer club upgrade

An objection has been lodged against plans for an upgrade of Arlington Soccer Club in Portarlington.

The club applied to Laois County Council to retain pitches at their grounds on the Lea Road, and for permission to upgrade the existing entrance onto Lea Lane, as well as construct an additional 55 car parking spaces.

However, a submission was made by Daniel Keane, Architectural Technologist, on behalf of Edward Thompson, Tom Ryan, George Delaney, Amanda and David Connolly, all residents of the Lea Road.

They said the existing entrance is an area of concern for the residents as people are using it in a piecemeal and dangerous fashion.

It was claimed that the soccer club erected wing walls which led to additional stormwater gathering at the entrance to Mr Ryan’s house. The raised level of the car parking zone has also led to additional water pooling at the entrance.

With over 100 vehicles attending at the ground on busy days, there are traffic issues for the residents and there is no provision for bus parking facilities.

Residents would also like to seek the reinstallment of the pedestrian walk route at a nearby laneway and have a public light installed.

The planning application is now on hold pending further information.