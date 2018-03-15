Line-up announced this morning for Electric Picnic 2018

The nation holds its breath this morning, with only hours to go to find out who will be entertaining us at Electric Picnic 2018.

The Electric Picnic 2018 line up is HERE.

Organisers have promised to announce the initial wave of performers at 12 noon today, there won't be a tap of work done nor a child washed until then!

Possibilities include Arctic Monkeys, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and The Killers who have all released new music in the last year and are headlining Firefly Festival in Dover, USA in June.

Festival Republic, who organise Electric Picnic, also run festivals like Reading, Download, Community, Leeds and Latitude.

Headliners at Reading Festival this year include Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Panic at the Disco and Kings of Leon while Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines and You Me At Six will headline Community festival.

The young ones will be hoping Ed Sheeran will return to Laois or perhaps Picture This might swing by Laois as they have a couple of big gigs this summer including a night at the RDS in June. One thing is for sure, August 31 to Septemeber 2 will once again be the highlight of the summer for thousands of music, comedy, arts and dance lovers of all ages.

The final round of weekend tickets went on sale at 9am last Saturday morning with queues forming at ticket outlets around the county. Weekend camping tickets are still available online but are expected to sell out very quickly.

See the Electric Picnic ticket information page here.

There will be a warm welcome for the festival again in Laois as it was revealed last year that it is worth €8m a year to the county, with half of that spent in Stradbally village alone.

