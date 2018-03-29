Tackle Laois bottle bank litterers

The good that bottle banks do outweighs the bad, but the council needs to address the problem of littering around bottle banks in the county.

That was the consensus at County Hall recently, when Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald called on the council to review its bottle bank collections.

“There’s nothing as unsightly as bottle banks with litter around them, it’s not very good for the area and it’s not very good for Laois County Council,” she said.

She went on to say that it was absolutely disgraceful what was left at bottle banks and as this was within the council’s control it shouldn’t be happening.

“It’s an issue we should be on top of,” she said, adding that she did not want to see the bottle banks removed.

Cllr Mary Sweeney said that people were abusing the facility, and Cllr John Joe Fennelly said that there was a problem all over the county and the council needed to monitor what times the bottle banks were being emptied.

Cllr Noel Tuohy said that the good bottle banks do outweighs the bad.

In response to Cllr Fitzgerald’s motion, a written reply was furnished by Ms Orla Barrett, senior executive planner. She said the bottle banks at Parkside, Portlaoise are emptied on a weekly basis, usually Mondays, with collections across the county delayed due to the severe weather recently which unfortunately created a backlog.

The council will monitor the bottle banks at Parkside to ensure the frequency of collection is appropriate to the demands of the site. This monitoring will include the assessment of the site for future use of CCTV camera where an incidence of misuse including the dumping of bottles, cans and boxed is noted.