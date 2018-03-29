Tenders sought for fence at Mountain View estate

Laois County Council has given a committment to repair the roadside fence at Mountain View estate in Portlaoise.

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District in Laois County Hall, Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley proposed a motion calling on the council to repair the fence at the estate on the Ballyfin Road in Portlaoise.

In response to the motion, Cllr Dwane Stanley received a written reply from Mr Michael Rainey, senior executive officer with the council’s housing department, saying that the housing section is currently seeking tenders for the repair of this fence.

It is expected the work will commence shortly, said Mr Rainey.