Portarlington man off the road for four years

A Portarlington man has been put off the road for four years for drink driving.

Brendan Doyle (56), Corrig Glen, Station Road, Portarlington, was charged with drink driving, at Station Road, on September 17, 2017.

The accused was detected driving with 61mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The accused had previous convictions, including for drink driving.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that her client had been at home watching the All Ireland final and had three cans, before he made the foolish decision to drive to the grocery store and encountered the garda checkpoint.

However, Garda Dunford said that three cans would not have given a reading of 61mg.

Replied Ms Fitzpatrick: “Maybe there was some from the night before.”

Warning the accused that if he drove drunk again he would go to prison, Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined him €300 and disqualified him from driving for four years.