Fraudulent car sale thief still to pay Portlaoise woman compensation

A man who left a Portlaoise woman out of pocket to a value of €4,500 in a fraudulent car sale has been given to June to pay further compensation to the injured party.

The injured party, a woman from Portlaoise, bought a motorcar from Patrick Lyons, The Printworks, Adelaide Villas, Bray, Co. Wicklow, on January 5, 2017, at a cost of €4,500.

She took out insurance on the car, but the accused was to book the VRT. She subsequently returned the car to him in Dundrum for minor repairs, but she never saw the car again and no money was returned to her.

The case was adjourned a number of times for the accused to pay compensation.

When the case returned to court recently, the accused had a further €500 compensation. Judge Staines noted that the accused had already paid €700 and €300.

The matter was adjourned to June 7 for further compensation.

“The sooner you pay it, the sooner the case will be finished,” Judge Staines said.