Council to improve Laois graveyards

Laois County Council is planning a report on the graveyards of Laois, to ensure that all health and safety issues are addressed and that the areas can be accessed by people of all abilities.

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, Cllr Mary Sweeney proposed a motion calling on Laois County Council to ensure that St Patrick’s graveyard is included in works for paths and disability access in the current year.

“An awful lot of people have difficulty accessing the graveyard, we want it to be equally accessible for them,” she said.

She received a written response from Ms Orla Barrett, senior executive engineer, saying that Laois County Council is currently preparing a comprehensive report on all its cemeteries.

An important part of this report will be a schedule of required works at each cemetery to not only ensure health and safety but also the timely development of each cemetery to meet the needs of the local community.

On completion of the report it will be possible for Laois County Council to prioritise works on an informal basis as funds become available.

It is anticipated that the report will be completed in May/June 2018, concluded Ms Barrett.

