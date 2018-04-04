Tenders sought for Mountrath Fire Station

Tenders are now being sought for the upgrade of Mountrath Fire Station.

Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley received official confirmation from the Minister for Local Government Eoghan Murphy regarding the upgrade of the fire station.

“Mountrath Fire Station serves a wide area of the county and it is important that it has modern up to date facilities. It is essential that the both the fire engine and First Responder vehicle can be mobilised quickly,” said Deputy Stanley.

Deputy Stanley raised the matter with Minister Murphy by way of a parliamentary question, with Minister Murphy confirming that in February 2016, it was announced that a five-year Fire Services Capital Programme with an allocation of €40 million, based on an annual €8 million allocation, would be used for the purchase of fire appliances and specialist equipment, building or upgrading of prioritised fire stations, an upgrade of the communications and mobilisation system and improvements to training centres.

Upgrade/refurbishment works to Mountrath Fire Station were included as part of this 2016-2020 Capital Programme.

“In February 2018, Laois County Council was approved to seek tenders for a fire station upgrade at Mountrath, subject to a maximum departmental contribution of €130,000. When a firm tender proposal has been submitted, my department will continue working with the council to progress this project,” said Minister Murphy.

Deputy Stanley said he had also raised with the council management the need for a training tower to be put in place at Mountrath Fire Station and they have given assurances that this will be included as part of the works.

“The project has now gone out to tender for consultants who are to prepare the main tender documents and the schedule of works. This is good news for the Mountrath area and I will be pursuing this project until it is completed,” concluded Deputy Stanley.