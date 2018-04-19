Portlaoise man pleads guilty to robbery and firearm offences

A Portlaoise man has entered guilty pleas to robbery and firearm charges.

Joseph Moore, Market Mews, Maryborough Village, Portlaoise, was charged with robbery, at Tea Lane, Portlaoise, on August 11, 2017.

He was further charged with robbery at Emo Oil Filling Station, Portlaoise, on August 19, 2017, where he stole cash; burglary at OIdtown, Abbeyleix, on August 10, 2017, where he entered a house and stole a rifle; the authorised taking of an MPV, at Derrykearn, Abbeyleix, on August 19, 2017; and the possession of a firearm under suspicious circumstances, at Derrykearn, Abbeyleix, on the same date.

The case was put back to June 26, for victim impact statements and sentencing. He was remanded in custody at Portlaoise Prison.