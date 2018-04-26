Portlaoise man staying sober after violent disorder in family dispute

A Portlaoise man sentenced to jail for his part in a violent family dispute in a local fast food outlet has had the sentence adjourned under appeal by Portlaoise Circuit Court as he remains sober and is continuing to attend anger management.

Charles McDonagh (48), 4 Highfield Meadows, Borris Road, Portlaoise, was sentenced to ten months in jail at Portlaoise District Court back in September for violent disorder.

The offence was committed at Del Pappas Pizza, Main Street, Portlaoise.

When the case came before Portlaoise District Court, Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that on March 27, 2016, at 2.50am, there was a large fight in the fast food restaurant in which Charles McDonagh sustained a cut to his forehead from broken glass.

CCTV footage showed him involved in the large fight in an extremely violent manner, punching and kicking numerous people.

He had eight previous convictions, including public order offences and assault.

The district court was told that the dispute was a family matter.

Defence said that a dispute broke out fueled by alcohol which got out of hand and escalated. It was a family matter, but all parties have now reconciled, said defence.

When the appeal against his prison sentence first came before Portlaoise Circuit Court back in January, solicitor, Mr Philip Meagher said that Charles McDonagh had engaged in Traveller mediation and was cooperating with the psychiatric services. In those circumstances, Mr Meagher asked the court to adjourn the matter.

Judge Keenan Johnson adjourned the case to April 11, binding the appellant to a peace bond of €500. Conditions were that McDonagh was to continue to attend anger management and mediation services.

When the case returned to the circuit court on April 11, barrister, Mr Colm Hennessy handed in a psychiatric report on the appellant and said he is currently linked in with Merchants Quay and is now sober.

The appellant has not taken a drink in three months, said Mr Hennessy, and is still attending anger management. Mr Hennessy asked that the matter be adjourned to the next sitting of the circuit court.

State solicitor, Mr Donal Dunne said he had no difficulty with that. The appellant was remanded on continual bail to June 27.