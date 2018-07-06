'Prolific offender' from Portlaoise given six months for thefts

A Portlaoise man described by his solicitor as “a prolific offender” has been jailed for six months after pleading guilty to a number of theft matters.

Before yesterday's (Thursday, July 5) sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Brendan Tuohy (29), Lake Drive, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, charged with a number of offences, including the theft of €6 in coins and the possession of heroin, on June 1 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused rummaged through cars and took the coins and he was also found with €10 of heroin. The cars were unlocked at the time.

In separate incidents, Tuohy was charged with stealing a bottle of rum from Aldi; stealing a bottle of vodka; and stealing two litres of cider.

The accused was further charged with failing to turn up in court on June 13 and June 28.

He had 63 previous convictions, including drugs offences, trespassing, criminal damage, public order offences, robbery, burglary, possession of knives, assault, the unauthorised taking of an MPV, violent disorder, and failing to wear a seat belt.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick described the accused as “a prolific offender”.

She said that all these new offences were minor matters which were due to the accused’s heroin addiction.

At 29, he has struggled to mend his ways, said Ms Fitzpatrick, and is now drug free having been in custody since the previous Sunday.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed six months in jail on one charge, with the other charges taken into consideration. Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.