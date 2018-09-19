More garda checkpoints mean drink driving drops claims Laois councillor

Drink driving detections are down from last summer to July and August this year, according to the latest crime figures.

At the recent meeting of the Joint Policing Meeting, it was revealed that traffic offences are up just 2 percent, from 157 to 160. Drink driving is down 12 percent, from 25 to 22, while being drunk in charge is up from 1 to 3.

There was one fatal traffic collision this period, the same as for the comparable period last year; collisions causing serious injury are up from 1 to 2; and collisions causing non-serious injuries remain the same, at 17. Collisions causing material damage are up from 112 to 115.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy said this was the first time he had seen the drink driving figures down and attributed this to more garda checkpoints.

And Cllr James Kelly said that the new local link was a very good addition to the area in helping to reduce drink driving.