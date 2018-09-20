Trespassed in garden with blood on hands and face and drink taken

A 24-year-old man has been ordered to write a letter of apology to the elderly patrons of a house after he was caught trespassing in their garden.

Before last week’s district court was Dean Smith (24), with an address in Newbridge.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on February 20 this year, the accused was found in the curtilage of a house in the Laois area where elderly people lived.

He had drink taken and there was blood on his hands and face, said Sgt Kirby.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had travelled to Laois for a party, where he was the victim of an assault.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused was a carer for his own grandparents, so he understood the fright the elderly people in the house could have got.

Defence also said the accused would gather up compensation.

The matter was adjourned to December 6, for the accused to write a full letter of apology and explanation to the injured party and also pay €200 compensation.

A probation report was also directed, for the accused to address his drinking.