Drunken man shouted obscenities and pushed garda

A 41-year-old man arrested twice within a week for being drunkenly aggressive has been given a suspended sentence.

Tomasz Kosowski (41), Block 1, Fieldbrook, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, on July 14 last; and threatening or abusive behaviour, and being intoxicated, on July 21.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on July 14 this year, at the Ridge Road, Portlaoise, the accused was staggering into traffic and when apprehended there was a strong smell of drink from him. He was abusive and shouting obscenities.

On July 21 this year, at Church Street, Portlaoise, the accused was acting in a very abusive manner towards the gardaí and pushed a garda twice.

He was intoxicated so was arrested, and continued to be abusive at the garda station.

The accused had 37 previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had previously attended Cuan Mhuire for his addiction issues and then worked at Cuan Mhuire for a year, before he left to stand on his own two feet.

Unfortunately, he behaved inappropriately on the dates of the offences and reactly very badly to the gardaí.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had brought €200 compensation to court, as well as a letter of apology.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a three month sentence, suspended for one year. The judge directed the €200 compensation go to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

She warned the accused that if he committed any more public order offences he would go to prison.