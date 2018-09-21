Rathdowney man had cocaine in car

A Rathdowney man has been charged with having cocaine.

Before the court was John Creagh (40), Ballybuggy.

Garda Barry gave evidence that on August 14, the accused's car was observed at Clonaslee. The car was searched and in the boot was discovered a small box containing cocaine.

Defence, Ms Thomasina Connell said her client, aged 40, should have known better. She said he had an exemplary work history and an exemplary education history, so it was a surprise that he found himself before the court.

Ms Connell said her client was going through a difficult period in life and asked that he be referred to the probation services. The matter was adjourned to November 22 for a probation report.