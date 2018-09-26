Surge in Laois house sales and prices

Laois could be enjoying a surge in property sales and value, with the latest figures showing that the number of house sales is up for the first half of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

A new study based on an analysis of the Property Price Register shows that the number of sales nationally has increased by 3.6 percent in the first half of 2018, compared to the same period in 2017.

The study, which was carried out by leading property website MyHome.ie, shows that there were 24,448 sales nationally in the first half of the year.

The total number of house sales in Laois increased by 13.5 percent, up from 311 to 353.

In tandem with this, the price of the average three-bed semi in Laois rose by 5.4 percent to €195,000 between June and September of this year, according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

“Prices have increased and demand is up. People are moving from Dublin to commute,” said Seamus Browne of REA Seamus Browne, Portlaoise.

Angela Keegan, managing director of MyHome.ie, said the increase in sales was welcome.

“While the rise in sales in the commuter belt was a big part of the story in the first six months of last year, it’s interesting to see the counties recording the biggest percentage increase in sales this year include Carlow (18.5 percent), Roscommon (14 percent ), Laois (13. percent), Waterford (11.8 percent) and Donegal (9 percent). Not surprisingly some of these counties also feature prominently in the list of counties where the value of sales rose the most.

“This trend probably reflects the fact that the recovery is spreading to other parts of the country while it also indicates some people may be moving out beyond the commuter belt due to affordability issues” Ms Keegan said.

The counties with the lowest number of sales were Monaghan (162), Longford (201), and Leitrim (214). The most money was spent in Dublin - €3.8bn.