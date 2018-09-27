Portlaoise car wash safety risk and damage

Objections have been raised against a car wash and valeting service at Parkside Shopping Centre, with residents of the nearby apartments highlighting concerns over damage to property and the environment.

Crystal Clean, with company director Mr Ronan Melling of Megamobiles Ltd, Swords, Dublin, has applied to Laois County Council for permission to retain a car valeting service area, car wash area and silt trap compound, as well as the erection of a new sign on the Abbeyleix Road.

The applicant has included a report by architectural technologist Mr Daniel P. Keane, which states that the current operator of the car wash opened approximately six months after the previous operator left. The new operator was of the opinion that planning had been granted under the previous operator, however this is not the case.

A submission against the plan has been made to the council by Mr Gordon Matthews, 47C Parkside, Portlaoise, who said the business opened recently without planning permission in an inappropriate location which is causing ongoing damage to private property and to the environment.

He claimed that the water coming from the car wash is continuously leaking into the lift shaft which is the main entrance to the apartments in Block C. Residents have had to pay to get water pumped out of the lift shaft and have invoiced the owner of the car wash, but the owners have chosen not to respond.

Mr Gordon also said that the car valeting area is situated in what was once a safe drop off place and the area becomes a bottleneck and a risk to everyone using it.

Cars due to be valeted are reversed in and out which increases the probability of accident and injury, he said.

A similar objection was made by Ms Sabrina Rimmele, Parkside, who said the management company at Parkside can provide information on the damage done to the structure.

A decision on the planning application is due this week from the council.