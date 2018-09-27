Planning objection between Ballickmoyler bus firms

A council decision to grant permission for sheds at a bus business in Ballickmoyler has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala, with an objection lodged by neighbouring residents who apparently operate a similar business.

James Barcoe, Tolerton, Ballickmoyler, has been granted permission to retain two domestic sheds, a domestic fuel store and a domestic garage, as well as permission to raise the roof of one of the sheds. He runs a bus service with 90% of his work relating to school contracts.

However, a submission was made by Patrick and Bernie O’Neill, who said the garage blocks the sun from their premises. They also worried what effect the applicant’s business has on their water, due to the use of oil based products. They said they believed the garage is not being used for domestic purposes but as a repair and service area for many vehicles.

However, a report by James Kealy on behalf of the applicant said that the objectors have their own bus and taxi business operating from their own yard.

The O’Neills have now appealed the council's decision to An Bord Pleanala.