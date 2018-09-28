Castletown priests nursing home upgrade given greenlight

Permission has been granted for the expansion of a nursing home for priests in Castletown.

The council has given the greenlight to the De La Salle Order to build a two-storey extension to Miguel House, which will provide specialist residential care accommodation to the south of the existing home.

Conditions of the approval include that the developer must ensure a clean, potable water supply and get a connection agreement from Irish Water. The developer must also modify drainage on site to ensure no storm/surface water enters the foul network, and no surface water run-off shall be allowed to flow onto the public roadway.

Residents had objected to the development.