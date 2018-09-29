22 new houses set for Laois estate despite objections

The council has given the goahead for 22 new houses to be built at Droughill in Portarlington, despite objections from local residents who expressed fears over loss of privacy and an increase in pressure on the sewerage system.

Permission has been granted, subject to 19 conditions, to Mr Kevin O’Rourke to build a 22-house development comprising 14 three-bedroom detached two-storey houses, and eight two-bedroom semi-detached two-storey houses, along with a new vehicular access road off the existing roundabout.

The grant of permission comes despite numerous submissions made by the residents of Pine Villa, who all raised concerns over the construction of two-storey houses near their bungalow homes.

Ann and John Knight, Pine Villa, said that erecting two-storey houses would be “a gross invasion of our privacy”, while Deirdre O’Farrell said: “We all struggle to buy our homes, spend our lives paying mortgages, only to have our privacy invaded in this way.”

Andrew and Donna Lyons highlighted the ongoing issues with the sewerage system, while Edel and Vincent Maher said that the proposed site is water logged most of the winter.

And Sandra and Anthony Crosbie said that there are constant problems with the sewers in the estate.