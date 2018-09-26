Ballydavis man twice damaged local pub and trespassed

A Ballydavis man with mental health issues charged with twice vandalising a local pub has been ordered to pay further compensation for the damage and continue taking his medication.

Before the district court was Robert Tynan (30), Ballydavis, Portlaoise.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on October 22, 2017, the accused broke a window at Whelans Pub, Ballydavis, and trespassed on the premises. He caused €300 damage and was identified from CCTV.

Then on January 3, 2018, the accused again caused damage to a window at the pub, by picking up an object and throwing it through the window. On this occasion, he caused €300 damage.

In a separate matter, he was charged with a public order offence and assault, on June 5 this year. He assaulted a man on Main Street, Portlaoise, by punching him in the face and then trying to punch him a number of times more.

And he was also charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, at the train station in Portlaoise on October 16, 2016. A lot of people were around at the time and he had to be arrested.

The accused had three previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that in 2015 the accused “became paranoid about everything” and issues arose. He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and was committed, and had a vague recollection of the incidents he was charged with.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had €600 compensation in court and was not proud of his actions.

The owner of the pub, Mr John Whelan took the stand to give victim impact evidence. However, he gave evidence of alleged further offending, relating to incidents which the accused was not charged with.

Judge Catherine Staines stopped Mr Whelan, telling him to only give evidence relating to the two charges before the court.

The matter was put back to second calling. However, when the case was recalled Mr Whelan declined to give further evidence.

The case was adjourned to December 6 next, for a probation report and for the accused to pay further compensation. He was directed to abstain from illegal drug use and take his medication.