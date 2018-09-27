Drove at 160km/h overtaking traffic on the motorway

A man who drove at the “outrageous speed” of 160km/h has been directed to complete a driver’s education course.

Before last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Alexandru Sirbu (30), with an address at Hansted Dale, Lucan, Co. Dublin, charged with careless driving.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on August 25 this year, at the M7, Ballydavis, Portlaoise, the accused drove at excessive speed moving from the right to left lane, overtaking four or five vehicles.

He braked on two occasions, causing the traffic to brake, before he moved onto the hard shoulder where he overtook more traffic.

Sgt Kirby said the accused drove at around 160km/h, although luckily there was no accident.

Judge Catherine Staines said she would give the accused an opportunity to complete a driver education course, but warned she was not making any promises as the speed he had been travelling at was absolutely outrageous.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused had been travelling behind very slow traffic for some time on the day, due to road works.

The car ahead of him overtook in the same manoeuvre and he followed, but accepted his driving had been appalling, said Ms Fitzpatrick.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had been heading to his honeymoon at the time. She added that he also drives trucks for a living.

The matter was adjourned to November 1 next for the accused to complete the driver’s education programme.