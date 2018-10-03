No local builder wants to build Portlaoise loos

Laois County Council may have to bring in a company from Northern Ireland to build new public toilets in Portlaoise, after receiving no tenders from any local companies to do the work.

“It’s a bit amazing that a company from Northern Ireland will come down to do the work, it’s a bit sad that we can’t get someone in our own area,” said Cllr Noel Tuohy during the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District.

Cllr Tuohy has asked the council to reopen the public toilets in Lyster Square, and was informed in a written reply from Ms Martina Bracken that the Laois council sought expressions of interest for the design, build and operation of a new public convenience, but

there were no submissions received by the closing date of May 24.

She said the water services staff are now in contact with a company, based in Northern Ireland, regarding this work. The company are preparing a proposal for submission to the council for consideration.

Cllr Noel Tuohy told the meeting that four tourists pulled up in a car looking for public toilets and he had to send them to a pub.

“It’s not good enough, it’s totally unacceptable,” he said.

Supporting the motion, Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that for a town the size of Portlaoise it has been a loss to the area since the toilets closed.

Cllr Pauline Madigan said the mind boggles and it was very strange that there were no submissions.

Cllr Willie Aird said that the old toilets were the site of antisocial behaviour. He said he would like to see a tender for design and build and keep the operation of the new toilets separate.

He suggested that the council could put some funds towards a caretaker for the toilets.

“Please have it in operation by the next tourism season,” he said.

“The tourist office was closed at the height of the tourism season for six weeks last year, what kind of message does that sent out?” he asked, adding that the whole area needs to be looked at.

Director of services, Mr Kieran Kehoe said that everyone at the meeting wanted the public toilets. However, he pointed out that it was not unusual for a town of the size of Portlaoise not to have public toilets and said that Dublin does not have them.

“What was there was not fit for purpose, there was a huge amount of antisocial behaviour and a huge amount of drug taking,” he said.

Mr Kehoe said that a modern facility was needed and it had to be well maintained.

Cllr Tuohy replied that there wasn’t any antisocial behaviour there when there was a caretaker manning it.