Residents demand action in Ballyroan

There’s a virtual dyke on the edge of a Ballyroan housing estate due to poor drainage and a 15 foot drop which poses a danger to local children.

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, Cllr Mary Sweeney asked that Laois County Council inspects the drain behind the houses at Glenbrook Estate in Ballyroan and implement whatever safety measures are deemed necessary as a result of the inspection.

Cllr Sweeney said there was a huge concern as there was an actual dyke at the edge of the housing estate.

There are safety concerns there and children are being stopped going in there by their parents.

“It was either overlooked or not noticed,” she said.

The estate has now been taken in charge by the council, which was a dilemma for the councillors, Cllr Sweeney remarked.

“It’s not a safe space for children,” she said, adding that parents have been very vocal about the problem.

Supporting the motion, Cllr John Joe Fennelly said he had been out in the area in July and the footpath is gone at the back of the houses.

He said the footpath was broken up and the fences were gone, leading to a 15 foot drop.

He noted that the council had put up barriers there, but it was still very dangerous.

“We don’t want to see a child falling down it,” he said.

Cllr Sweeney said she really wanted the issue followed up before something happens.

“It’s just too serious,” she said.

Chairing the meeting, Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald asked that urgent repairs be carried out if possible.

A response to Cllr Sweeney’s motion was provided by Mr Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer.

He said that the Portlaoise Municipal District staff have visited the location and have put together costings and a proposal to deal with the issues on site.

An application for special funding has been made to the senior engineer in roads.

The estate has been beset with problems over the years, with County Hall left with the job of cleaning up a substantial amount of unfinished work left behind by the developer.

A bond of €138,000 was called in by the council back in 2015 after the developer went into receivership.