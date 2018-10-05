Grass verges cut to improve safety at Blandsfort Cross

The grass verges at Blandsfort Cross have been cut back to improve road safety.

Cllr Mary Sweeney asked the council to provide remedial measures to improve road safety at this location.

She said there had been an accident there recently, thankfully nothing serious although there is a blind spot on the road.

Supporting the motion, Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said there had been a near accident there during the summer.

A reply to Cllr Sweeney's motion was given by Mr Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer. He said the grass verges and hedges at this location were cut back in the last two weeks. This location has been included on the list of works for the line marking contractor and will be carried out over the coming weeks.