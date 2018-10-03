New garda station should come with the new court

Portlaoise should get a new garda station when it gets a new courthouse, said Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

She requested the Department of Justice to provide a new garda station for Portlaoise.

“The garda station is not fit for purpose and there’s no room to expand, it’s an old building that would cost a fortune to modernise and there’s not enough space,” she said.

She said they should try to get the courthouse and the new garda station hand in hand.

“We should be getting a big regional garda station,” she said.