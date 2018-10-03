Limerick gangster had a phone in prison

Limerick gangland figure Gerard Dundon has been sentenced to one month’s imprisonment for having a mobile phone in jail.

Gerard Dundon (32), with addresses in Limerick and the UK, appeared before last Thursday’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Detective Garda Michael Esmond gave evidencethat on January 29 this year, a planned search was carried out at Portlaoise Prison and while the accused was being searched a mobile phone fell from his person.

The detective said that the phone was sent for analysis but nothing could be obtained from it, as the gardaí could not plug it in to access it.

The accused had 114 previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Kenny Kearns said the accused has been on remand since last year awaiting sentencing on other matters. Mr Kearns said this related to a charge of reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm.

Mr Kearns said that the accused is a resident of England and returned to Limerick for a boxing championship, but there he found himself in difficulty and has been in custody since.

Mr Kearns said the telecommunications device found on him could not be used, but he accepted it was a phone. The accused had been subjected to internal prison discipline for the offence. He has been removed from the general population in the prison, but has also lost his privileges, said defence.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed one month in prison.