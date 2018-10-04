Portarlington woman threatened to kick in door and kill a garda

A Portarlington woman has been sentenced to jail after being convicted of a public order offence in which she threatened to kill a garda.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Tracy McKevitt (33), 3 Huguenot House, Portarlington, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on August 26 this year, at Lyster Square, Portlaoise, the accused was highly intoxicated, behaving in an extremely aggressive manner towards the gardaí and verbally abusing them.

She also threatened a garda, saying: “I know where you live, you f**king pig, I’ll kick in your door and could f**king kill you.”

The accused had 31 previous convictions, 21 of which were for public order matters.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the accused used heroin and alcohol. There had been heavy alcohol use in the family home and she developed addiction issues in her teens, struggling all her life.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused is stable on a methadone programme and uses alcohol when she can’t get heroin.

On the day of the offence, she got bad news about her mother and took it badly, and became abusive when detected by the gardaí.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the accused had 21 previous convictions and had been put on probation before. The accused got a place on a methadone programme and still abused alcohol.

Saying she took threats to the gardaí very seriously, Judge Staines imposed one month in prison, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.