Portlaoise man kicked girl up the backside in street

A Portlaoise man who kicked a young woman up the backside in the street has been sentenced to one month in prison.

Before last week’s district court was Patrick Kerry, with an address at 74 Cherrygrove, Knockmay, Portlaoise, charged with section 2 assault.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that at 3pm on June 28, 2017, at Lyster Square, Portlaoise, the accused was walking down the street when he came across a girl he knew and kicked her in the backside.

The girl wasn’t injured, said Sgt Kirby.

sgt Kirby told the court that the injured party was “a young girl” with a date of birth in 1999.

The accused had four previous convictions for assault, as well as convictions for drink driving, trespassing, possession of knives, road traffic matters and public order offences.

Judge Catherine Staines said the offence was terrible behaviour.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the accused's life had been in general chaos at that time.

He said that the parties were known to each other and there were certain issues between them.

The accused is now in prison and has rehabilitated himself, said Mr Fitzgerald, adding that the accused wished to apologise.

Defence said that the accused now presented in a lot better condition that he had previously and the charge before the court was an historical offence.

Noting that the offence happened over a year ago, Judge Staines imposed one month in prison and made a compensation order of €100, to be paid within one month .