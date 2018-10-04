Portlaoise woman jailed for 'shoplifting spree'

A Portlaoise woman who went on a shoplifting spree has been sentenced to three months in jail.

Before last week’s district court was Nicole Carroll (26), with addresses at St Brigid’s Place and Lakeside Gardens, Kilminchy.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on February 26 this year, the accused entered Mr Price and stole four phone chargers to a value of €80. The property was not recovered.

On a separate date, the accused stole goods worth €279 from Tesco, Portlaoise, and a cardigan and jeans worth €28 from Penneys.

On July 25, she stole socks to a value of €60 from Sports Direct, which were not recovered.

On June 27, she stole power bags and phone covers from Mr Price, to a total of €194.86. She was stopped leaving the store and the property was recovered.

And on September 5, she stole goods worth €20 from Eurogiant.

The accused had four previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused had cooperated fully with the gardaí and the total value of the property not recovered was €160.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that her client’s prolific offending occurred when she experienced a slip on her methadone programme and was trying to feed her habit.

She has now stabilised on the programme and is on 100ml of methadone.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had written a letter of apology to the injured parties and was willing to pay compensation.

Defence said that the accused had suffered with an addiction since 2012 and she moved to Dublin in recent times to try and make a new start, but the rent was too high so she had to move back.

In ruling, Judge Catherine Staines said: “She had a heroin problem and got a place on Coote Street in June and was placed on six months’ probation, and then she went on a shoplifting spree. I have to impose a prison sentence.”

The accused was sentenced to three months in prison, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.