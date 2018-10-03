Housing plans move forward in Portlaoise

Plans are in the early stages for the regeneration of O’Moore Place and Hepburn Court in Portlaoise, with close to 90 new houses potentially on the cards for these parts of the town.

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley proposed motions calling on the council to give an update on the regeneration of O’Moore Place and the adjoining field, and an update on the regeneration of Hepburn Court and the adjoining field.

She received written responses from Mr Michael Rainey, senior executive officer, housing, saying that Cooperative Housing are in the process of signing a Heads of Agreement with the owner of the adjoining field for the delivery of social housing at O’Moore Place.

A funding application will be made and the housing section will continue to acquire any derelict units within the estate.

In relation to Hepburn Court, Mr Rainey said the acquisition of this site is nearly complete with only one unit still in conveyancing. The preliminary design has been completed showing the potential for 54 new housing units.

Welcoming the progress for O’Moore Place, Cllr Dwane Stanley said that residents still don’t believe it’s going to happen. “With 34 houses to be built in the field, this is news which has to be welcomed,” she said.

Six houses will be demolished, four of which are in the middle of the estate thus allowing for a view into the field, which needs to be done to open the area out.

She also said that fire engines or ambulances will now be able to drive down and turn in the estate, instead of having to reverse out as is now the case.

Cllr Noel Tuohy said he too welcomed the progress being made, as the residents of the estate have felt neglected for years.

Concerning Hepburn Court, Cllr Dwane Stanley said the residents have endured “fierce problems” with antisocial behaviour for years and the council has now moved in and taken on this estate.

She said there had been huge money spent on the field at the back, unfortunately things just didn’t work out.

She said the residents are welcoming that houses will be built there.

“Hepburn Court is a complete eyesore,” she said, asking for a timeframe on the completion of the work.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald supported: “The families there have had enough, just let them get on with their lives.”