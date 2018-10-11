Portlaoise man told: 'Spend time with the kids rather than getting drunk'

You’d be better spending Father’s Day with your children rather than going out and getting drunk, Judge Catherine Staines told a Portlaoise man who was arrested after drunkenly shouting abuse in the street.

At last week’s sitting of the district court, Brendan Lacumber (39), with an address at Colliers Court, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and using threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that at 2.40am on the morning of June 18 this year, at Market Square, Portlaoise, the accused was acting in a threatening and aggressive manner and was very intoxicated.

He was shouting abuse and pointing in a threatening manner at another man he was having an argument with.

The accused had three previous convictions, two for public order.

Defence for the accused was solicitor, Mr Barry Fitzgerald.

Mr Fitzgerald told the court that it was an alcohol fueled incident.

He said the accused, a father of two, had been out on Father’s Day with his own father and brother and had too much to drink.

He thought the injured party was following him and a verbal spat ensued, before things escalated.

Mr Fitzgerald said his client had written a letter of apology.

Said Judge Catherine Staines to the accused: “It would be more appropriate on Father’s Day to spend time with your children like taking them to the park, rather than going out and getting drunk.”

The accused was convicted and fined €100.