Portlaoise woman stole baby formula

A Portlaoise woman has been charged with stealing baby formula from a local shop.

Before the district court was Yvette Dwane (31), 22 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, charged with theft.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on August 21 this year, the accused entered Mulhalls, Lyster Square, Portlaoise, where she stole SMA baby formula.

The accused had nine previous convictions, two for theft.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said his client had similar matters before the court on November 1.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the matter to that date for a probation report.