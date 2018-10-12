Portarlington man with drug addiction stole meat

A Portarlington man with drug addiction issues has been charged with shoplifting meat on two separate occasions.

Kamil Cruk (26), with an address listed at 9 Ballymorris Manor, Portarlington, was charged at last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court with two counts of theft.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on May 23 this year, the accused entered Lidl, Portlaoise, and stole meat to a total value of €94.

The property was not recovered.

Then on June 21, the accused again went into Lidl and stole various meats to a value of €178.21.

He was stopped by security staff and this property was recovered, said Sgt Kirby.

The accused had 13 previous convictions, but none for theft.

Among his previous were convictions for drugs and the possession of knives.

Defence for the accused was solicitor, Mr Declan Breen.

Mr Breen said that it was quite clear from his client’s litany of previous convictions that there was an underlying problem with drugs.

The offences occurred within one month while the accused was struggling with his addiction.

Mr Breen said that up to now the accused had failed to do anything about his addiction, but he has started to engage and is meeting with an addiction counsellor in Portarlington.

Mr Breen said that other charges are due to come against his client on October 25.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the matter to that date for sentencing.