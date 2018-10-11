Jumped on car roof and demanded money back

A 21-year-old man damaged a car and jumped on its roof after being refused his money back from a used car salesman.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Stephen Creaton (21), with an address at The Brambles, Rosetown, Newbridge, was charged with criminal damage.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on July 8 this year, at Drogheda Street, Monasterevin, the accused was involved in an argument with another man and caused damage to the injured party’s car.

He pulled the windscreen wipers off and damaged the number plate, and he also stood on the roof causing dents.

Sgt Kirby said the total damage was €6,328. Judge Catherine Staines noted that an estimate provided to the court showed damage of €2,200 to the roof.

The accused had no previous convictions, but was previously given the benefit of the probation act in 2016 for a public order matter, and also made a donation to the court poor box in 2018 for a drugs charge.

Defence, barrister Mr Donncha Craddock said his client had an issue with the valuation of the damage.

The accused bought a car from a used car salesman and only drove down the road about 200 yards before the car stopped, so he asked for his money back.

The man refused and the accused told him he’d better give him back his money. Defence said the accused paid €450 for the car.

Mr Craddock said his client had since attended anger management classes and would be able to pay €1,500 compensation in three months.

Judge Staines adjourned the case to December 6 for a victim impact statement and a probation report.

She also requested the injured party to allow an independent evaluation of the damage.