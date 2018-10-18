Two elderly women robbed at Portlaoise hospital

A Stradbally man stole money and a phone from two elderly women at the local hospital in a “mean spirited and nasty” offence.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Jamie Kinsella (27), 1 Oakglen, Stradbally, was charged with theft and robbery.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on March 29, at the Midlands Hospital, Portlaoise, an elderly woman was robbed of her purse, containing €105. The accused was identified and €75 recovered.

He was also found in possession of a phone he had stolen earlier from another elderly lady in the hospital.

Sgt Kirby said that one of the ladies was in a wheelchair and got a fright from this “sneak theft”.

The accused had eight previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said that his client had a heroin addiction and had spiralled out of control, losing his partner.

He said that this offence had led the accused to change his ways.

“It was a particularly mean spirited and nasty thing to do,” said Mr Breen, explaining that the accused had been at the hospital following a fight with a family member which had been caused by the accused’s addiction.

Mr Breen said the accused had absolutely no recollection of the offences, but he has now completed a detox and has been clean of drugs since May.

The matter was adjourned to December 6 next for compensation, a probation report and victim impact statements.