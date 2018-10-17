Laois man charged with sex crimes

A 32-year-old man has been charged with sexual offences.

There are 11 charges against the man, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and sexual intercourse with a person under 17.

The alleged offences occurred at locations in Laois on dates between January 2017 and May 2017.

Detective Garda Brian Kennedy gave evidence that the accused made no reply after being cautioned.

The matter was adjourned to November 15 for the serving of a book of evidence.

The accused was released on bail, with conditions that he not approach the alleged injured party, two family members of the injured party, nor a listed address; that he sign on at the garda station; he must provide the gardaí with a phone number and he must give them 48 hours’ notice of any change of address.

The accused was also directed to surrender his passport, but Det Kennedy told the court the accused said he did not have one.