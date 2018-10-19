Portlaoise man allegedly kicked in door and assaulted woman

A Portlaoise man has been charged with an offence in which he allegedly kicked in a door and assaulted a woman.

Aaron Kelly (24), 34 Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise, was charged with trespass, criminal damage, and assault causing harm, at Ossory Court, Borris in Ossory, on January 16, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on January 16 last, at Ossory Court, the accused had a dispute with his partner and she fled to the neighbour’s house.

It is alleged that the accused then kicked in the door and attempted to drag her out. A fight then ensued and the accused allegedly struck a woman, breaking her front teeth. The injured party required medical attention, said Sgt Kirby.

The matter was adjourned to November 22.