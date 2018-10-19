Portarlington man remanded in custody after breaching bail

A Portarlington man charged with drug offences has been remanded in custody after he breached his bail conditions.

Anthony Grogan (20), Apartment 1 Mooney’s Apartments, Main Street, Portarlington, is charged with drug possession and having drugs for sale or supply, at his home address on February 13 this year. He was granted bail on these charges at a previous court sitting.

At last week’s court, Detective Garda Derek Barnett made an application to revoke bail. He said that bail had been set on September 27 last, with conditions attached including a curfew of 11pm to 7am and for the accused to answer his phone to gardaí.

He gave evidence that on September 30 he called to the accused home during the period of curfew and there was no answer. He rang the phone number provided and again there was no answer.

On October 1, at 10.50pm, the accused rang the garda station to give the gardaí a different phone number and said he was at home. A 1.30am on October 2, Det Barnett went to his home but there was no answer. He rang the number given and there was no answer.

On that same date, at 11.10pm, the detective again went to the apartment where there was no answer, and no answer on the telephone. This was only ten minutes after the start of curfew.

Det Barnett said that the same thing had happened on the night of October 10. The accused had also missed a signing on date at the garda station.

Det Barnett told the court that it was the front door of the accused’s home he had been knocking on, not just the outer door of the apartment block. He had acquired a set of keys to the apartment block to do this.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said the accused accepted he hadn’t answered his phone on a number of occasions. The accused himself told the court that he couldn’t hear the door, but Det Barnett said he had been banging the door for a good two to three minutes.

Judge Catherine Staines said she accepted the evidence of the detective and remanded the accused in custody to October 16.