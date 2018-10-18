Ballinakill woman allegedly punched nurse in the face

A Ballinakill woman has been charged with punching a nurse at the Midlands Hospital.

Carrie Orr (21), 6 Baunmore, Ballinakill, was charged with assault causing harm, at the A&E department on March 12 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that it is alleged that without provocation the accused raised her right fist and punched a nurse to the jaw.

A medical report on the injured party is still awaited.

Judge Staines said she would reserve making a decision on jurisdiction in and put the matter back to November 1 next.