Portlaoise houses get the green light

Laois County Council has approved a planning application for 36 new houses on the Borris Road in Portlaoise, despite a number of objections from local residents citing concerns over security to nearby houses and increased pressure on the existing infrastructure.

Mr Bryan Reilly applied to Laois County Council for permission to demolish existing barns and outbuildings at the Borris Great, Borris Road, and construct 36 two-storey dwellings.

Also included in the plans are site boundary treatments, landscaping works, a roundabout at the entrance off the Borris Road and all ancillary siteworks.

A number of submissions were made to the council during the planning process by Paul and Dolores Murphy, James and Treacy Hyland, and Anne and Jimmy Hyland, all living at the Borris Great. James, Treacy, Anne and Jimmy Hyland all said they were not objecting to planning permission, but they wanted their concerns taken into consideration.

A further submission was made by Thomas Horan, Borris Dairy Farm, Borris Road, and Jon Ratcliffe, Killone, Stradbally.

And Paul and Maria Delaney, Borris Great, raised concerns, although they were not objecting to the planning permission,

In response to these submissions, the developer confirm that the existing surface-water sewer is to be retained and extended to the Great Borris Stream.

A 1200mm stud rail fence with mesh wire is to be built on the public side to prevent children from climbing as well as a 2m plastered wall with brick piers. A roundabout is also to be included.

Regarding the submission by Thomas Horan, the developer has met with Mr Horan and an agreement has been reached.

The council has now approved the application, subject to 23 conditions, saying that the development would be compliant with the provisions of the local area plan and with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.