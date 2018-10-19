New homes although Portlaoise estate not in charge

Ten houses are set to be built by Raven Constructionat at Lake Drive, Kilminchy, despite an objection from a local resident who called on the estate to be taken in charge by the council.

John Cowhig, 16 Lake Edge, said large areas of roads and services in the estate remain not taken in charge by the council, which “causes major headaches for residents on an ongoing basis” and there are no bonds in place.

He said that a director of Raven Construction is John Cleary, who was/is a director of Bresc Estates with Michael McGinn. Bresc Estates were responsible for building large parts of Kilminchy and was liquidated in June, 2015.

Laois County Council has now granted permission to Raven Construction, subject to 18 conditions.