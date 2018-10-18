Objection to doctor's sign lodged with Bord Pleanala

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala for a new sign on a proposed medical centre on the Dublin Road, Portlaoise.

Dr Ashfaq Ahmad of the Kilminchy Medical Centre has been given the greenlight by the council to locate a sign on the site frontage for the medical centre at St Joseph's & De Porres, Ballyroan, Dublin Road, Portlaoise.

The sign will be for a new pharmacy, doctor’s consultation surgery, and cafe.

Permission was granted, despite an objection from Elizabeth Clear and Cecilia O’Keefe, Glen Carrig, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, who reside at the adjoining dwelling house.

They raised concerns over the effect of the development on the residential neighbours, saying the sign could limit their view of the Dublin Road as well as impede the view of vehicles exiting their property.

They also asked the council for assistance as “despite a number of attempts both by means of submissions and discussions with our neighbouring landowner the boundary to the rear side of our site still remains in a very unsecure state”.

Despite this objection, the council granted permission to Dr Ahmad subject to three planning conditions.

An appeal against the council's grant of permission has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by Ms Clear and Ms O’Keeffe.