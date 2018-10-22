Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise launches Medicines App

The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise (MRHP) this month launched a new ‘Medicines App’ aimed at increasing accessibility to medication management and medication safety information for frontline staff.

The MRHP Drugs and Therapeutics Committee launched the ‘Medicines App’ which is now available for all MRHP staff to download. The app will provide version controlled hospital specific medication management information with defined governance to all staff involved in medication management. The app includes a medication safety section, intravenous monographs, empiric antimicrobial prescribing advice and many other useful resources.

Michael Knowles, Hospital Manager for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise stated: “The new MRHP ‘Medicines App’ will put important medication information at the fingertips of frontline staff. The MRHP Hospital Management team, Drugs and Therapeutics Committee and Pharmacy Department are committed to supporting safe medication management in the hospital and using technology to not only improve medication management but service to patients.”

Caitriona Gowing, Chief Pharmacist, Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, said: “Ciaran O’Flaherty and the entire Pharmacy team have put a tremendous amount of work into commissioning the MRHP Medicines App. It will serve to make relevant medication information more readily available to all MRHP frontline staff and thereby enhance patient safety.”



Commenting on the MRHP ‘Medicines App’, Trevor O’Callaghan, Chief Executive Officer of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group said: “The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group supports the development of software and technological systems that enhance the efficient delivery of high quality healthcare, especially where it supports patient safety.”